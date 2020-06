Khurda: Vigilance officials arrested of Balianta Tehsildar and her Data Entry Operator on charges of bribery on Thursday.

The arrested Tehsildar has been identified as Rashmi Rekha Pradhan while Data Entry Operator has been identified as Dhaneswar Sahoo.

The duo were arrested while taking bribe of Rs 1,20,000 for land conversion in ORL case.

More details awaited.