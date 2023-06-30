81 bodies of Bahanaga accident victims to be mass cremated!

Bhubaneswar: Nearly 81 unidentified bodies of the victims of the deadly Balasore train accident will be mass-cremated in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Bhubaneswar Satyanagar and Bharatpur crematories are being prepared for the mass funeral. 81 unidentified bodies of the passengers who died in the train accident are now in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar. The bodies have been kept in 3 containers of which most of them are unclaimed. Volunteer organizations working in the field of cremation and necessary wood and other materials have been kept ready for the mass funeral, said reliable reports.

29 more bodies of the victims of the horrific Balasore train accident have been identified through DNA test. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased today. The DNA samples of over 80 bodies were sent to Delhi for testing. Out of the total 29 DNA test reports have been arrived.

Earlier, another injured person has died in the Bahanga train accident. The death toll in the accident has reached 293. The deceased was undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The 24-year-old youth Manish Kumar, who was seriously injured in the Coromandel train accident, was being treated in the trauma ICU. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

It is to be noted here that 293 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.