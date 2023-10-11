Balasore train tragedy: Last rites of 28 unclaimed bodies performed by BMC

Bhubaneswar: The last rites of 28 unclaimed bodies have been performed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), said reports on Wednesday.

According to available reports, the process of handing over of the 28 unclaimed bodies of the Balasore train tragedy victims to BMC had been completed on Tuesday by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Yesterday the entire process of performance of the last rites was completed by 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that, in the Balasore Bahanga triple train tragedy, the process of handover of 28 dead bodies which could not be identified in AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started.

The process has started in the presence of AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dilip Parida and will be handed over to BMC Additional Commissioner Shuchendu Sahu.

The handover will take place in the presence of CBI Delhi officials. The cremation will take place at the Bharatpur Cemetery in the presence of the CBI team, said latest reports.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 8 issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for disposal of 28 unclaimed bodies from the Bahanaga train tragedy in a scientific manner.

According to SOP set by the BMC, 2-3 carriers will be provided by the BMC for smooth transportation of bodies from AIIMS to the cremation ground in Bharatpur area in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The whole process of the handing over of the bodies was recorded on camera.

The train accident took place on June 2 claimed 290 lives. The incident occurred when the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Also Read: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Orders Containers To Preserve Bodies Of Odisha Train Accident Victims