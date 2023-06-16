Balasore train tragedy: Another injured succumbs while undergoing treatment in SCB Cuttack

Cuttack: Days after the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, another injured succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kumar Ram. He hailed from Bihar. According to the doctor’s report, Prakash Kumar had internal injuries and he was undergoing treatment at the ICU ward of Cuttack SCB Hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.

Earlier, one Bijaya Paswan of Bihar succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medicals. He was undergoing treatment at the central ICU ward of the hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning. He was the first among all the injured passengers to succumb.

It is to be noted here that 290 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.