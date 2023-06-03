Balasore train accident: Death toll rises to 233, Over 900 injured

Balasore: The death toll of the Coromandel Express train accident at Bahanaga has increased to 233 and over 900 injured, informed Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha on Friday evening. The express train derailed after colliding with a goods train.

According to sources, over 900 passengers are stated to be injured while more than 233 died as 8-10 bogies of the train skidded off the track after being hit by goods train near Bahanaga.

On being informed, local police and railway officials reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation with the help of the locals.

The severely injured persons have been admitted to the Balasore district headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Following the train mishap, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has asked to investigate the matter.

Rescue teams were mobilized from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. The rescue operation is underway.

HELPLINE NUMBER:

Disaster management Numbers at GRC- 03324503371, 03324397928

Rly Number – 46060, 46061.

HWH – 033-26382217.

KGP- 8972073925, 9332392339.

BLS- 8249591559, 7978418322.

SHM- 9903370746.

Helpline numbers set up by SWR at