Balasore train accident: CBI seizes hard disk from relay room

Balasore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized a hard disk from the relay room of Bahanaga Bazaar railway station. The hard disk is believed to be a shred of big evidence of the reason behind the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The hard disk contains the time when the green signal was given to the train, what the track status was then and many other information related to the accident, said reliable reports.

CBI has taken over the investigation of the case from the GRP, which had already filed the case. Some members of Central Forensics are involved in the investigation team along with the CBI. After registering the case, a 10-member CBI team reached the accident site and conducted an investigation. They inspected the north, and south cabin, signal room, and operating system, and recorded data of Bazar Station. The investigation team also interrogated the station master and other railway employees.

CBI is probing for the cause of the Bahanaga train accident. CBI is also looking at whether it is a human-made error or mechanical error or if is there a bigger conspiracy behind the triple train tragedy. The Central Investigation Agency will conduct a thorough investigation in this regard.

It is to be noted here that 275 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.