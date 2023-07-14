Balasore Train Accident: 3 accused sent to jail after completion of remand period

Bhubaneswar: Three individuals allegedly involved in the Balasore train accident in Odisha have been sent to jail in Jharpada of Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. They appeared in the CBI court in the capital city on Friday.

The accused are identified as Senior Section Engineer Arun Kumar Mahant, Section Engineer Mohammad Amir, and Technician Papu Kumar. In the second phase of proceedings, all three have been remanded for a period of four days and are being presented before the court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The next hearing of the case is on July 27.

Earlier reports indicated that the CBI had taken custody of the three railway employees involved in the Odisha train tragedy. They were held at the Chandaka police station in Bhubaneswar for a five-day remand. The CBI obtained permission from the special CBI court in Bhubaneswar to initiate the remand.

The CBI aims to question the accused individuals regarding their involvement in the tragic train mishap.

The Balasore train accident, which occurred on June 2, resulted in the unfortunate loss of nearly 295 lives and left over 1,100 others injured. The incident involved three trains: the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.