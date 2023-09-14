Balasore Traffic Police imposed Rs 3,500 fine for shooting bike stunt reels on road

Balasore: Traffic Police in Balasore of Odisha imposed fine to the tune of Rs 3500 to a bike rider for shooting bike stunt on public road endangering life of the commuters. The shooting was reportedly going on for reels.

As per reports, a youth was riding a bike while the pillion rider of the vehicle was shooting a bike stunt scene. The third youth had hold the bike from the rear and was skating on the road. He had worn a pair of skating shoes.

The shoot was going on in between Balasore Bus Stand to the Remuna road which is a busy street.

After the video of the shooting surfaced, Balsore Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 3,500 to the bike rider.