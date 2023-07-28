Balasore SP seek departmental proceedings against accused arrested in JE question paper leak case

Balasore: In a latest development in the Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil) Main Written Exam question paper leaked case, Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath has sought departmental proceedings against the accused persons who have been arrested.

The Balasore SP has reportedly written letters to the Bihar AG and DEOs of Kandhamal and Jajpur districts seeking departmental proceedings against the accused persons.

Toll now, a total of 17 persons including Vishal Kumar Chaurasia, the mastermind, who is a government employee in Bihar, have been arrested for their involvement in the case.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) conducted the JE (Civil) Main Written Exam on July 16. However, it cancelled the exam following the confirmation of the Balasore SP over the alleged leakage of the question papers.

The SP had clarified that the question papers were printed at a press in West Bengal. However, one Virendra Singh Paswan, a worker of the printing press, leaked the question papers. He supplied the question papers to Chaurasia.

The OSSC has decoded to conduct a fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) on September 3, 2023.