Balasore: Senior clerk arrested in bribery case

Balasore: The senior clerk of Simulia Community Health Centre (CHC) of Odisha’s Balasore district has been arrested by Vigilance in bribery case on Monday.

According to sources, the senior clerk, one Manoj Kumar Bhanja was caught red handed by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.8000 from a Contractual Nursing Officer. He had demanded the bribe for processing file for regularisation of his service on completion of contractual period. The vigilance sleuths have also seized the bribe money from the accused.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Bhanja from disproportionate asset angle.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Balasore Vigilance police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Further investigation is underway. Detailed reports awaited.