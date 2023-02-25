Balasore police to take DRDO espionage case accused on 4-day remand

Balasore: In the latest development to the DRDO espionage case, Balasore Police will take Baburam Dey, the accused, on a four-day remand from today.

Sources said that during his remand period, police will check and ask Baburam about his financial transactions and to find out whether he had received any money in return for giving the sensitive technical information and classified defence information and what kind of information he leaked to the Pakistan-based agent.

Police will also likely to verify the bank account details of Baburam Dey’s family members, said sources.

It is to be noted here that Baburam was arrested by Balasore Police yesterday for allegedly leaking sensitive information of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Chandipur to a Pakist-based agent.

Dey, who worked as a Senior Technical Officer at the ITR, was arrested under Sections 120-A, 120-B and 31 of the IPC, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act for leaking the information in lieu of nude photos and videos.