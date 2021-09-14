Balasore police detains 5 contractual employees of Chandipur DRDO

Balasore: As many as five contractual employees of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chandipur have been detained by Special Squad of Balasore Police from outside DRDO gate late on Monday night. The five accused belongs to Jhamparahat and Nuanai area. Out of the five employees, three have been identified as Basanta Behera, Tulu Bera and Musa.

Reportedly, all of them were working at Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR).

The Special Squad received a reliable information regarding the same and had initiated an investigation into the matter since last three days. On the instructions Eastern Range IG, six teams were formed consisting six IIC and six DSP in each team.

Following this, all the five employees have been detained by the team . They have been detained on the grounds of leaking information regarding defense to foreign agents over telephone and other means. All of them were working as AC and generator operator at DRDO, added reports.

Earlier, earlier a photographer, identified as Iswar Behera, engaged at the ITR on a contract basis had been arrested for passing on information to Pakistan’s Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) who is currently serving a life imprisonment following conviction in the case.

