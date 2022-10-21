Balasore police arrests 6 brokers from DHH and RTO

Balasore: Industrial Area police station and Town police station of Balasore raided the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) and the Regional Transport Office of Balasore and arrested six brokers involved in illegal activities.

The three brokers arrested from the DHH were involved in acquiring money from relatives of patients using illegal methods. They were also sending patients to private clinics.

Similarly, the three brokers arrested from the RTO were working in the compound as middlemen and extracting money from the general public.

Various items have been seized from the arrested brokers which include OPD ticket, Aadhar card, money receipt from diagnostic center, money receipt for driving license, mobile phone, as well as Rs 16,000.

Two complaints have been registered against the arrested youths in Industrial Area police station as well as Town police station.