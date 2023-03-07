Balasore: Pick-up van overturns, kills woman standing on roadside; irate locals torch the vehicle

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, a woman died on the spot after being hit by a pick-up van near Kanpur Bridge on Soro-Kupari road today. The deceased woman has been identified as Urmila Das.

According to reports, the road accident took place when the pick-up van, which was carrying a Diesel Genset (DG), overturned and hit Urmila while she was standing on the roadside.

Irate over Urmila’s death, her family members along with some locals set the pick-up van on afire and blocked the road. Apart from demanding the arrest of the accused driver, they sought adequate compensation.

On being informed, a team of cops from Soro police and Fire Service reached the spot and doused the fire.

Police managed to convince the agitators to lift the roadblock by assuring the arrest of the driver and compensation as per the law.