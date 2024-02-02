Balasore: One-year-old boy abducted from hospital, search on to trace abductors

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old boy was abducted from the Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) in Balasore district on Thursday.

Accompanied by a lawyer and her sister, one Pratima Murmu of Dhirpasahi village of the district had gone to the Soro CHC to get the death certificate of a relative.

However, after reaching the hospital, the concerned lawyer asked Pratima to handover her son to an unidentified woman before going to the first floor to get the death certificate.

After she did not agree to handover her son to the unidentified woman, the lawyer repeatedly asked Pratima to do the same, following which she gave her child to the woman and went to the first floor of the hospital along with the lawyer and her sister to get the death certificate.

Pratima and her sister were shocked after not finding the woman or the child. Later, she lodged a missing complaint at the Soro police station.

Based on Pratima’s complaint, police swung into action and rescued the child from Adivasi Bustee in Soro today. However, the police are clueless about the whereabouts of the lawyer and the woman.