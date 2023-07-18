Balasore man’s deadly attack claims wife’s life

Balasore: In a recent incident, a man attacked his wife with a sickle. The incident took place at a house in Chalanti village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Jaleshwar police station.

The unfortunate incident took place following a heated argument between the couple, leading to the fatal attack. The couple has been identified as Lily and Arjun Pandapat of Chalanti village.

The killing was witnessed by the couple’s 10-year-old daughter who informed their neighbors about the incident. The people from the neighborhood immediately informed the police about it.

The police have arrested the man. Further investigation into the matter is underway.