Balasore: Head Assistant of Executive Officer’s office arrested for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: Sumita Panigrahi, the Head Assistant of office of Executive Officer of Soro Municipality in Balasore along with Pitabas Das, the peon of the same office was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe).

The duo was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 through Das, peon from a complainant (retired employee) for facilitating release of his revised arrear pension.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid wherein the accused Sumita Panigrahi was caught by the team of Vigilance near her office room while demanding and accepting undue advantage.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Das and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash of Das gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented house of Panigrahi at Soro, residential house at Udala and her office room.

Both the accused persons namely have been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court, said sources adding that in this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.14 dated 05.06.2023 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.