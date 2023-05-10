Balasore: Divisional Labour Commissioner narrowly escapes as portion of roof collapses

Advertisement

Balasore: Today was a lucky day for Balasore Divisional Labour Commissioner who had a narrow escape. A portion of the roof of his chamber in the office of the Divisional Labour Commissioner collapsed merely a few seconds after he came out.

As per reports, Ajay Kumar Pradhan, the Divisional Labour Commissioner of Balasore in Odisha was working at his chamber in the Divisional Labour Commissioner’s office today. He then went out of the room for some urgent work. As soon as he stepped out of the room, a big chunk of the roof collapsed on the table and chairs.

Fortunately, there was nobody else in the chamber then. If it would have occurred even a few seconds before, the Commissioner would have hurt. The people who were present there were shocked to witness the incident.

It is to be noted that the said office is running in an unsafe building and despite alerting the PWD department is yet to take any steps in this regard, complained Pradhan, the Commissioner.

Besides, labours often visit the office for different works. If there would have been any of them, they would have also hurt.