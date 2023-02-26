Balasore acid attack victim succumbs to burns at SCB

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, the woman who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack after being hurled acid by her husband in Odisha’s Balasore district succumbed to injuries today. The deceased woman has been identified as Abanti Singh.

According to reports, Abanti had married to one Chandan Rana of Bhimapur under Balasore Sadar police limits as his second wife. However, he reportedly threw acid at Abanti Singh, her two children and her sister for some unknown reason on Monday.

Initially, all of them were admitted at Balasore district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. Later, Abanti was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Police started an investigation into the matter but are yet to nab Chandan Rana, who absconded after throwing acid at them.