Balasore acid attack prime accused arrested

Balasore: The prime accused of the Balasore acid attack was arrested by the police today, informed Balasore SP Sagarika Nath.

While briefing the media persons, Nath said that Chandan Rana, the prime accused in the February 20 Sahadevkhunta acid attack case, was arrested with the help of the Kolkata police, Tamilnadu police and Maharashtra police.

Balasore district police had formed five teams which included a cyber team to apprehend Rana. While the cyber team and a police team were investigating in local while three police teams were in search of the accused in three different states.

With the arrest of Rana, the number of the arrested persons in the case rose to eight, informed the SP.

It is to be noted here that one Abanti had married to one Chandan Rana of Bhimapur under Balasore Sadar police limits as his second wife. However, he reportedly threw acid at Abanti Singh, her two children and her sister for some unknown reason on February 20.

Initially, all of them were admitted at Balasore district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. Later, Abanti was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment on February 26.