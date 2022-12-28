Balasore: 4 cocks put in custody, Police spend Rs 5,000 towards their treatment

Balasore: In a bizarre incident at least four cocks were put in custody after being seized from a cock-fight venue in Balasore district of Odisha. Reportedly, Police have so far spent Rs 5000 towards the medical treatment and food of the cocks. The incident took place in Muruna Bazar under Simulia Police station.

As per reports, an illegal cock fighting competition was underway in in the Muruna Bazar on December 25. The cocks were supposed to have been eaten by the people following the cock-fight.

However, after getting information about this illegal activity from a solid source Police conducted raid on the spot and recovered the four roosters while four youths were also detained. Later, Police freed the four youths on PR bond after giving them notice. However, the four cocks are still lodged in the police station.

Ironically, for the last four days Police have been taking care of the cocks. The birds are being given medical treatment by a vet and they are also fed. And Police reportedly have spent Rs 5000 towards this cost. However, interestingly, if it would be proved that the cocks had been brought for fighting, the owners will be fined to the tune of Rs 50 per cock.

The incident has become a topic of discussion in the area while people are waiting to see what will be done in case of the cocks.