Balasore: 4 bodies recovered from railway tracks in different accidents

Balasore: As many as 4 bodies were recovered from Balasore railway station near railway tracks in different accidents here on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kalicharan Dey, a fruit seller by profession and Y. Venkat Rao. Besides, the identity of the other two deceased are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports on Monday night, in the first incident, Kalicharan and the other youth were reportedly hit by a passenger train and died on the spot.

Accordingly, the mutilated bodies of an old beggar and Venkat was recovered near railway track today. As per reports, they were hit by a passenger train.

Later, the local people found their bodies and notified the local people. Soon the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and sent the bodies to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for autopsy.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to find the identities of the other two victims and under what circumstances they fell victim to the accident or is it a case of suicide.