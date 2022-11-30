Balasore: 18 month old kid accidentally drinks diesel, dies

State
By Himanshu 0
kid accidentally drinks diesel

Balasore: In a tragic incident a kid became critical after accidentally drinking diesel kept in the house in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday. He was then admitted to hospital in critical condition but later died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. The incident took place in the Aruhabrutti 2 village under Bhogarai Police limits of the district.

The deceased kid has been identified as the two years old son of Sanjay Behera, a rickshaw puller.

Related News

3 youths critical after bike hits guard wall in Odisha’s…

123 students fall sick after consuming midday meal in Angul…

Bike rani Amita Singh returns Odisha, given rousing welcome…

Wild bear enters kitchen of house in Nabarangpur dist: Watch

As per reports, diesel had been kept in the house of Behera to be used for repairing of the vehicle. The kid accidentally drank the diesel without knowing about the consequence.

Following the incident as he complained of pain and fell unconscious, he was immediately taken to the nearest Kamarda hospital. Later, he was shifted to Balasore District Head Quarter Hospital, but as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar in a critical condition.

As per the latest report, the kid succumbed to the injury and died today.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.