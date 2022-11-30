Balasore: 18 month old kid accidentally drinks diesel, dies

Balasore: In a tragic incident a kid became critical after accidentally drinking diesel kept in the house in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday. He was then admitted to hospital in critical condition but later died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. The incident took place in the Aruhabrutti 2 village under Bhogarai Police limits of the district.

The deceased kid has been identified as the two years old son of Sanjay Behera, a rickshaw puller.

As per reports, diesel had been kept in the house of Behera to be used for repairing of the vehicle. The kid accidentally drank the diesel without knowing about the consequence.

Following the incident as he complained of pain and fell unconscious, he was immediately taken to the nearest Kamarda hospital. Later, he was shifted to Balasore District Head Quarter Hospital, but as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar in a critical condition.

As per the latest report, the kid succumbed to the injury and died today.