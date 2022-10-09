Balangir: Mutilated body of youth recovered from railway track, suicide suspected

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a mutilated body of a youth has been recovered from the railway track near Sudapara Balangir road station here in Odisha today.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained by the police.

According to reports, the youth allegedly slept on the railway tracks and died by coming under a moving cargo train, said sources.

Later, the local people saw the mutilated body of the youth and immediately informed the cops.

After being informed, the local police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy to the hospital.

In the meantime time, the police has initiated a probe into the matter with the direction of a case of suicide, and the police is yet to find out the identity of the victim youth and the reason behind the victim taking such an extreme step.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident of june13 this year, a youth reportedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train at Kantabanji here in Odisha and the youth was identified as Kailash Ketaki of Bharuakani in Belapada Block.