Balangir: Missing woman killed by husband; 3 detained

A woman who went missing since June 16  was allegedly killed her husband in Khaprakhol area of Odisha's Balangir district.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0
Representational Image

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a woman who went missing since June 16  was allegedly killed her husband in Odisha’s Balangir district. It is alleged that women’s husband killed her following a family dispute. The incident has come to the fore from Khaprakhol area under Patnagarh block of the district.

The deceased was identified as Chulabati of Chingiritala village. The prime accused has been identified as Debaraj Sahu of Putulamahula village under Khaprakhole police limits in Bolangir district, and his two accomplices are his elder brother Tikelal and uncle Gunanidhi of the same village.

According to reports, Debaraj had married Chulabati six years ago. On June 16, they had a quarrel over some family issues. The scene turned ugly when Debaraj lost his cool and started thrashing her mercilessly till she collapsed on the ground.

According to sources, the family of the woman couldn’t get any whereabouts of her, they filed a missing complaint and alleged that the deceased’s husband has killed her.

Based on the complaint, the cops initiated investigation. After initial probe, four including her husband, brother-in-law and aunty were detained by the Patnagarh police.

The probe is underway. Further detailed report related to the case are awaited.

 

