Balangir: Minor boy killed, 20 injured as bus meets accidents in Sindhekela

By WCE 5
sindhekela bus accident

Sindhekela: In a sad incident a minor boy was killed while 20 persons sustained injury as a passenger bus met accident in Sindhekela area in Balangir district of Odisha on Saturday.

As per reports, the ‘Manibaba’ bus, which was on its way from Bhawanipatna to Nuapada, hit the minor boy near Turkubhata village and turned turtle. Accordingly, while the boy was killed on the spot, 20 passengers of the bus sustained injury. They have been admitted to Sindhekela hospital.

Tension griped the area following the accident as the locals went for road blockade demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

You might also like
Business

22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Prices Rise In Capital City Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check…

State

Cuttack SCB Medical doctors successfully perform rare bone marrow surgery: Watch

State

Odisha: Tibetan Community Seeks Apology, Here’s Why  

State

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Notification For 716 Vacant Posts Issued

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.