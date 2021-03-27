Sindhekela: In a sad incident a minor boy was killed while 20 persons sustained injury as a passenger bus met accident in Sindhekela area in Balangir district of Odisha on Saturday.

As per reports, the ‘Manibaba’ bus, which was on its way from Bhawanipatna to Nuapada, hit the minor boy near Turkubhata village and turned turtle. Accordingly, while the boy was killed on the spot, 20 passengers of the bus sustained injury. They have been admitted to Sindhekela hospital.

Tension griped the area following the accident as the locals went for road blockade demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.