Balangir: Locals catch youth red handed with married woman, conduct marriage procession

Balangir: Locals reportedly caught a youth red handed with a married woman in a locked room and forced them to marry each other in Loisingha area of Odisha’s Balangir district.

One Chinmaya Mahakud of Bendra village under Loisingha police station limits had reportedly gone to the house of the married woman for some unknown reason.

Suspecting the youth of having affair with the woman, the locals locked the door of the house from outside and forced them to marry one another.

The villagers also took out a marriage procession with drums as if the alleged lovebirds were really getting married. However, a team of cops from the Loisingha police station reached the village after getting information and rescued the couple. They also initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, the family members of the woman, who is said to have a daughter, are reportedly not accepting her anymore.