Balangir: Fraudster arrested for giving false assurance of giving job in LAccMI bus, watch

Balangir: A fraudster was arrested today in Balangir district of Odisha who had allegedly defrauded job seekers by giving false assurance of providing job in the Odisha State Govt run transport system LAccMI bus services. A video had gone viral in this connection.

As per reports, Balangir Police took action on Saturday following a complaint lodged by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) in the matter of a man defrauding job seekers with the false assurance of providing job in LAccMI bus. The fraudster was arrested in this connection.

Reportedly, no bribe is taken to be appointed as staff in the OSRTC buses or LAccMI buses. As many as seven Agencies of OSRTC have been given charge of recruiting people to these buses. These Agencies never take money from any candidate.

If anybody trying to defraud or asking for bribe to provide appointment in LAccMI buses, citizens can contact toll free phone number 18003451122, appealed OSRTC. Also, one can send his grievance to this website grievance@osrtc.org