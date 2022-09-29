Balangir: Forest Guard in Patnagarh Forest Range under Vigilance scanner

Balangir: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt government employees, the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance Department on Thursday apprehended a Forest Guard of Patnagarh Forest Range in Balangir district while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.16,000.

The accused Forest Guard has been identified as Laxmi Narayan Swain.

As per reports, today Laxmi Narayan Swain, Forest Guard, Patnagarh Forest Range was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.16,000/- from a Complainant (Representative of labourers) for preparing his Muster Roll and that of fellow labourers and clearing his pending bills. The entire bribe amount of Rs.16,000 was recovered from the Forest Guard and seized.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of Swain from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.34 dt.28.09.2022 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Swain.

It is to be noted that earlier today the Superintending Engineer, Salandi Canal Division, Bhadrak and his brother-in-law (shopkeeper) had been nabbed.