Balangir: BRC of Deogaon Block in vigilance net

Balangir: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt government officials Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) of Deogaon Block in Balangir district.

The accused has been identified as Madhusudan Patel.

As per reports, today, a short while ago, Madhusudan Patel, Block Resource Coordinator(BRC), Deogaon Block, Dist- Bolangir has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.5,000/- from a Complainant, an authorised representative of a SHG for facilitating release of bills for construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) by the said SHG.

The entire bribe money been recovered from the possession of accused Sri Patel, BRC and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations of Patel from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.06 dt.06.03.2024 U/s 7 P. C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Patel, BRC. Detailed report follows.