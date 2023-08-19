Balangir: 7 critical as bus overturns in Kantabanji

Balangir: Nearly seven people were critically injured after a passenger bus overturned in Odisha’s Balangir district. The incident has occurred near Jairapada village under Bongomonda police limits of the district.

According to the sources, the was on its way to Kantabanji from Khariar onboarding nearly 20 passengers, when the tyre of the bus bursted. Following the tyre burst, the bus overturned. In the accident, out of the total passenger, seven were critically injured.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, rescued the passengers and rushed them to nearby hospital. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.