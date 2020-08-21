Baitarani River Crosses Danger Mark In Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Heavy rain triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal in the past two days with Baitarani River crossing its danger mark near Akhuapada today.

The river was reportedly flowing at 17.84 metres against its danger mark of 17.83 metres near Akhuapada at 7 am on Friday.

People residing in low lying areas along the riverside, are feared to be affected following a rise in water level of Baitarini river.

They are spending a sleepless night as the river has been flowing above the danger level thus anticipating floods at any time.

Flood water have submerged paddy and vegetable crops in hundreds of acres of land in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar and Tihidi areas.

