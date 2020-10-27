ASI team visits Srimandira in Puri of Odisha

Baisi Pahacha, Goddess Laxmi temple inside Puri Srimandira to get a makeover

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: A four member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha on Tuesday and took stock of the situation of the ‘Baisi Pahacha’ and the Goddess Laxmi temple inside the Srimandira premises.

As per reports, the ASI team will prepare a blueprint of the renovation work of the famous 22 steps and Goddess Laxmi temple after its practical verification.

On the other hand, in the matter of the silver coating of the main gate of the shrine, a meeting will be held today at the Nilachala Bhakta Nivas. Members of the Chhatisha Niyog, Temple Management Committee and other Niyogs will attend the meeting.

The gate will be beautified with a cost of approximately Rs.18 crores where more than one quintal of silver will be used and 15 artisans will be engaged in the work.

