Bail Procession Ends In Jail; 9 Arrested For Violating Covid Guidelines In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A grand bail-procession was organised in Bhubaneswar for a number of murderers who got out of jail, by their supporters, this ultimately got them back behind the bars yet again.

Such a shameful incident has been reported in the capital city of Odisha.

As per reports, the arrested culprits were granted bail by the High Court on September 8, following which their supporters had arranged a procession for the culprits on September 10, their day of release.

They were processioned on the road in an open hood jeep and a large gathering which cheered them on the roads.

After the video of the procession went viral, police came into action mode arresting 4 on the first day and 5 on the second day due to the violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Reportedly, the culprits who were given bail by the High Court. They were involved in one Amaresh Nayak’s murder case which took place during Diwali 2019 at Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.

