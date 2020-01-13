Bail Plea of IAS Officer Bijay Ketan Rejected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The bail plea of IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyay was rejected by a special vigilance court here Monday. He was arrested on December 5 for allegedly taking bribe in Bhubaneswar.

Upadhyay had been sent to judicial custody till December 13. However, the court extended his judicial custody by 14 days. The bureaucrat was the Director of the Odisha Horticulture Department.

Related News
State

CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Odia film director Manmohan…

State

Syrian Ambassador to India meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Police vehicle meets accident when chasing Ganja laden car

State

Noted Odia film director Manmohan Mahaptra passes away

State Vigilance Department had arrested the IAS officer while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for clearing bills.

You might also like
State

CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Odia film director Manmohan Mahapatra’s death

State

Syrian Ambassador to India meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Police vehicle meets accident when chasing Ganja laden car

State

Noted Odia film director Manmohan Mahaptra passes away

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.