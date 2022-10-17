Bail plea of Archana Nag rejected by SDJM Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court today rejected the bail plea of Archana Nag the much-talked-about lady blackmailer.

Archana’s lawyer had informed that if the lower court does not grant bail then they will further apply for bail in the Sessions Court.

In a recent development in the much talked about Archana Nag case according to sources, she will be interrogated in jail.

In a shocking revelation as many as 50 famous people of Odisha were under the target of blackmailer master-mind Archana Nag.

Investigation in this case has revealed numerous astonishing facts about the woman master-mind Archana Nag, said reports. The police in its investigation has unearthed the list of these famous people who were the next targets of Archana.

The secret behind the lady blackmailer, who was arrested lately in the capital city of Odisha after trying to dupe a renowned film producer, is likely to get revealed soon. Khandagiri Police is likely to bring her on remand when all the truth behind the scene may be out during interrogation.

As per reports, Police will dig out the answers of questions such as how she was trapping the rich people, whom she was targeting, how she was shooting the photos and videos of the intimate moments, whom she has intimidated for money etc. Reportedly, she was threatening people posing herself as an advocate.

Police will also find out whether there is any aide of Archana in blackmailing. Four mobile phones, 2 laptops, Pen drive and hard disk of the CCTV installed at her house have been seized from Archana’s possession. Police will scrutinize all these items to get clue of the crime.

Police investigation has revealed that Archna used to live a lavish lifestyle. The main source of income for the woman was duping people.

Popular film producers, businessmen and policemen have been conned by the woman. The woman had introduced herself as a lawyer.

She used to introduce herself and befriend rich people and then blackmail and con them on a regular basis. The woman Archana Nag, had recently filed a complaint in Bhubaneswar with the Laxmisagar police that she had been sexually assaulted by a leading Odia film producer. According to reports, the woman had also submitted some photographs supporting her claims.

However it is noteworthy that, the popular Odia cine producer refuted the claims of the girl and also said that the allegations are completely baseless.

The popular Odia cine producer had filed a counter allegation and a written complaint at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar alleging that the girl had been blackmailing him.