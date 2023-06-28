Bahuda Yatra: All three chariots reach Singhadwar

Bhubaneswar: All the three chariots – Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra, Deba Dalana of Mata Subhadra and Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath – reached the Singhadwara in Puri this evening.

The pulling of the chariots back to the 12th Century shrine began amid an atmosphere drenched in devotion. The ‘Pahandi Bije’ of the deities and pulling of their respective raths began before the scheduled time.

After completing their nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple, Lord Balabhadra began the journey first. The rolling his chariot Taladhwaja began at 12.54 PM. It was followed by Deba Dalana of devi Subhadra. Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath was the last chariot to be pulled by the devotees. It reached the Singhadwar at 6:43 PM.

Over five lakh devotees had gathered to witness the Bahuda Yatra of the holy trinity today. The district police administration had engaged 170 platoons of police force and over 1000 police officers to ensure peaceful celebration of the Bahuda Yatra.

The Suna Besa of the deities, which is also known as Rajadhiraja besha, Raja Besha and Rajarajeshwara Besha, will be held tomorrow. The three deities will be adorned with gold ornaments during the Suna Besa.