Bahuda Yatra 2023: Saints and Godmen flock to Puri for darshan of holy trinity

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings have a strange mesmerizing effect on the minds of people. To further justify this it can be said that not only common people but even saints and godmen flock to Puri to catch a glimpse of the holy trinity.

The Lord and his siblings go on an annual sojourn to their aunt’s house (Gundicha Temple). It is also said that Lord Jagannath steps out of his holy abode to meet all his devotes who have not been able to visit him in the Srimandir.

It has been seen this time, just to get a glimpse of Jagannath and his siblings saints and godmen have come from faraway lands to the holy city of Puri. People of different religions and communities are attracted to the Lord and visit Puri to catch a glimpse of the divine trinity.