Bahuda Yatra 2021: Holy Trinity To Return Srimandir

Puri: The world-famous Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of holy trinity in Puri of Odisha will be held today amid Covid restrictions. The Pahandi ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began at 7.40 am.

The Mangala Alati ritual took place at 4.10 am following which Tadapa Lagi ritual was held at 4.30 am. The Abakasha Puja was held at 4.50 am, the Gopala Ballabha and Sakala Dhupa rituals of the lords took place at 5.45 am.

Bahuda Yatra is the Return Journey of the holy trinity on their three chariots to Srimandir. After spending a week inside the Gundicha temple, the deities commence their Bahuda Yatra on the 10th day.

The pulling of the chariots is slated to begin at 4 pm.

The Bahuda Yatra follows the same rituals and schedule, as it is during the Ratha Yatra.

During the return journey, the three chariots stop for awhile at the Mausima Temple, also known as Ardhasani Temple. This temple is dedicated to the aunt of Lord Jagannath. Here three deities are offered Poda Pitha, a special sweet made of rice, coconut, lentils and jaggery.

Thereafter, the three deities start their journey to Jagannath temple. The chariots of Balabhadra and Subhadra are pulled and are parked at Singha Dwara of the temple. Whereas the chariot of Jagannath again halts in front of the King’s palace.

In the meanwhile Maa Lakshmi steals a glimpse of the safe return of Jagannath’s chariot from the Chaha ni Mandapa.

Being pleased Goddess Lakshmi is carried to the chariot of Jagannath while sitting in the palanquin. She is offered a loving garland which Lord Jagannath uses as token of love from Lord Jagannath following which she goes back to the temple.