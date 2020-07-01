Bahuda yatra 2020 image

Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri of Odisha: In pics

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The famous Bahuda Yatra 2020 came to an end today in Puri of Odisha after the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and His siblings were pulled upto the Singhadwara of Srimandira.

Rath Yatra is a world famous festival when lakhs of devotees flock to the holy city of Odisha. However, this time in the wake of Coronavirus, no devotees were allowed to witness the happenings and rituals. Thankfully both, the Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra was telecasted on TV and everybody got opportunity to watch it on TV or on online platforms.

Also, the servitors pulled the chariots abiding social distancing norms and many of them were seen wearing masks. Even Gajapati Maharaja was seen wearing a mask when performing the rituals of Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra.

Here are glimpses of Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri:

Lord Jagannath is being taken in ‘pahandi’ to His chariot Nandighosh by servitors on Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri, Odisha
Devi Subhadra is being taken in ‘pahandi’ to His chariot Debadalana by servitors on Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri, Odisha
Lord Balabhadra is being taken in ‘pahandi’ to His chariot Taladhwaja by servitors on Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri, Odisha
Lord Sudarshan, armour of God, is being taken in ‘pahandi’ to chariot by servitors on Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri, Odisha

A glimpse of Badadanda, the Grand Trunk road in Puri of Odisha on the morning of Bahuda Yatra 2020
Belongings of God are being taken to the chariots during Bahuda Yatra 2020
An aerial view of Puri town on Bahuda Yatra 2020 day: 3 chariots are seen in front of Gundicha temple in Puri of Odisha
3 Chariots of the trinity waiting for the lords at Saradhabali in Puri of Odisha on Bahuda Yatra 2020
Screening of servitors during Bahuda Yatra amid Coronavirus pandemic
Nakachana dwara, the gate of Gundicha temple through which the deities come out in pahandi in Puri of Odisha

 

 

