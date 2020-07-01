Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri of Odisha: In pics

Puri: The famous Bahuda Yatra 2020 came to an end today in Puri of Odisha after the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and His siblings were pulled upto the Singhadwara of Srimandira.

Rath Yatra is a world famous festival when lakhs of devotees flock to the holy city of Odisha. However, this time in the wake of Coronavirus, no devotees were allowed to witness the happenings and rituals. Thankfully both, the Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra was telecasted on TV and everybody got opportunity to watch it on TV or on online platforms.

Also, the servitors pulled the chariots abiding social distancing norms and many of them were seen wearing masks. Even Gajapati Maharaja was seen wearing a mask when performing the rituals of Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra.

Here are glimpses of Bahuda Yatra 2020 in Puri: