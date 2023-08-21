Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Bahanaga train tragedy: Arrested Section Engineer’s bail plea rejected

A CBI Court-1 rejected the bail petition of Arun Kumar Mahanta's, the senior signaling section engineer and one of the arrested accused of the Bahanaga train tragedy.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Bahanaga train tragedy accused
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court-1 here today rejected the bail petition of one Arun Kumar Mahanta’s, the senior signaling section engineer and one of the arrested accused of the Bahanaga train tragedy.

Mahanta had applied for his bail. However, the court rejected his bail plea, said sources adding that the accused has now the option to move to the Orissa High Court for his bail.

It is to be noted here that Mahanta was arrested on July 7 along with Senior Section Engineer (signal) at Soro Muhammad Amir Khan and Technician at Balasore Pappu Kumar in connection with the train mishap that took place on June 2.

The trios were arrested under Sections 304 and 201 of the IPC and Section 153 of the Railways Act.

Continue Reading
You might also like

Charges framed against Pradeep Panigrahi, Akash Pathak and Sarveswar Rao

Angul: Bridge over Brahmani River named after Pabitra Mohan Pradhan

3 bolbom devotees killed in Keonjhar after being hit by container

Odishia CM sanctions Rs 101 Cr for construction of 3 bridges in Swabhiman Anchal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans