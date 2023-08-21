Bahanaga train tragedy: Arrested Section Engineer’s bail plea rejected

Bhubaneswar: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court-1 here today rejected the bail petition of one Arun Kumar Mahanta’s, the senior signaling section engineer and one of the arrested accused of the Bahanaga train tragedy.

Mahanta had applied for his bail. However, the court rejected his bail plea, said sources adding that the accused has now the option to move to the Orissa High Court for his bail.

It is to be noted here that Mahanta was arrested on July 7 along with Senior Section Engineer (signal) at Soro Muhammad Amir Khan and Technician at Balasore Pappu Kumar in connection with the train mishap that took place on June 2.

The trios were arrested under Sections 304 and 201 of the IPC and Section 153 of the Railways Act.