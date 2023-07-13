Bahanaga train tragedy: 3 arrested railway officials undergo health checkup

Bhubaneswar: The three arrested railway officials in the Bahanaga train tragedy have undergone a health check up in Bhubaneswar, said latest reports.

The said health check-up of the accused railway employees has been done at the Mendhasala Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhubaneswar.

On July 12, in the Bahanaga train tragedy as many as seven railway employees had been suspended. In the latest development in the Bahanaga train tragedy incident, as many as seven railway employees have been suspended said reliable reports.

Among the seven employees three are said to be the officers who had been arrested arrested earlier by the CBI.

The remand of the three Bahanaga Train Tragedy accused remand was increased by four more days by the court on Tuesday. The Court has granted the CBI a reman extension of the three accused for four more days.

Amid the ongoing investigation of the Bahanaga Train Tragedy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned two more railway employees for further interrogation.

The CBI has also summoned three other people to their office, potentially hinting at their subsequent arrests. Earlier, CBI had arrested three people in connection with the accident. With their remand period ending today, the CBI is likely to appeal for an extension in order to facilitate further interrogation.

The Bahanaga triple train tragedy happened on June 02, 2023. The three trains which were involved in the accident were the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The deadly accident claimed the lives of 293 people and injured thousands of others. Reportedly, the primary reason behind the accident was the lack of co-ordination between the signal and telecom department.