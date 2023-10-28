Bahanaga train accident: Kolkata based Mohit Steel wins tender, process clearing debris begins

Balasore: After four months and 26 days of the Bahanaga train tragedy, a Kolkata based firm Mohit steel have won the tender to procure the mangled coaches from the site and it has started the process to clear the debris.

Mohit Steel Company of West Bengal has taken a tender for 3 crore 82 lakh rupees.

According to Mohit steel employees, it will take more than a month to clear debris from 13 bogies. The mangled bogies are lying in the mud area near the accident site.

The Railways had recently auctioned the mangled coaches of Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express and wagons of the goods train, involved in the deadly train mishap near Bahanaga Bazar station.

The process of auction was initiated following a court order after the CBI filed the charge sheet of the probe.

As many as 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, and some of its derailed coaches collided with Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, on June 2.

