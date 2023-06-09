Bahanaga High School to be reconstructed under 5T Model

Balasore: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has ordered to reconstruct the Bahanaga High School under the 5T model. He has also asked to make the school Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV).

The demolition of the Bahanaga high school in Balasore where bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims were kept as a transit place is underway. The high school is being demolished in the presence of the Tehsildar and police.

The Bahanga school near the accident site was turned into a mortuary. The body of the deceased was kept in the school. This step has been taken so that the children do not get scared after the opening of the school.

In this context, under the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, 5T chief V.K. Pandian, School Public Education Secretary S. Aswasthi interacted with Balasore district Collector, school management committee members, panchayat representatives, teachers, and students through video conferencing.

After taking everyone’s view on demolishing the high school, the decision was taken.

It is worth mentioning that, the schools in Odisha are now closed for the summer vacation. They are scheduled to reopen on June 19, 2023, after Raja Sankranti. The students and teachers are scared to return to school, and that’s why the decision was taken.