Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute at Bhubaneswar today.

While inaugurating the health centre, the Chief Minister said that this hospital will start a new chapter in the field of cancer treatment by providing quality and affordable treatment to cancer patients of Odisha and eastern India and through this hospital, one-third of the cancer patients of the state will benefit.

Thanking the Bagchi family and Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for this important initiative, the Chief Minister said that his government is making continuous efforts to provide better healthcare to the people of the state. Over the past two decades, Odisha has emerged as a leading healthcare sector in eastern India. New medical colleges have been opened in different parts of the state. Starting with primary health centres all health care sectors have been strengthened. Doctors and paramedical staff are being recruited regularly. This year only around 4000 doctors have been recruited in the state.

Highlighting the healthcare sector of the state, the Chief Minister said that Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has set a benchmark in healthcare across the country.

Now under the 5T initiative infrastructure transformation is underway in all hospitals of the state. Under ‘Ama Hospital Yojana’ improved infrastructure and quality healthcare along with facilities for patient attendants have been envisaged.

Sharing information about cancer care services in the state, the Chief Minister said that arrangements are also being made for cancer treatment in various districts.

“We all need to be aware of diseases like cancer. We must change our lifestyle. He said that if we all adopt a healthy lifestyle, we can stay away from cancer. If everyone is healthy, our dream of ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha’ can be fulfilled,” the Chief Minister asserted.

One of the guests at the inaugural ceremony, Jatni MLA Suresh Chandra Routray said, “Earlier there were only 3 medical colleges in the state. In 10 years, the Chief Minister has started many new medical colleges and brought a revolutionary change in the healthcare sector.” He said that Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute will provide state-of-the-art services in the field of cancer care to the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion Subroto Bagchi said that they have been able to establish this hospital due to the guidance and sincerity of the Chief Minister. He said that the state government has provided 22 acres of land to provide world-class treatment facilities to the cancer patients of the state.

“Cancer patients of Odisha will no longer go to outside states. Staying here they will get the latest treatment facilities in the field of cancer treatment,” said Bagchi.

He added that this hospital would be a unique centre of service to humanity.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V Kartik Pandian were present.

Built at a cost of Rs 410 crore, the hospital has been established in collaboration with Bengaluru’s Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, one of the leading cancer treatment institutes in the country. The 750-bed hospital, which has advanced infrastructure, ultra-modern medical technology and treatment facilities, has facilities for state-of-the-art radiotherapy for 300 patients per day and chemotherapy for over 150 patients. It is Subroto Bagchi and Sushmita Bagchi’s significant contribution to Odisha.