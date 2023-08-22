Critically injured woman rescued from roadside in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: A girl was rescued in a badly injured condition from Balasore district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

A young woman has been recovered from the Sahi Chakha post office under Sahadebkhunta police station limits in Balasore district .

The young woman seemed to have lost her mental balance. At times she speaks up and at times it does not speak anything. She seems to have been thrashed badly by someone.

The seriously injured woman bore the marks of severe blows to both her legs and hands and to her head.

The identity of the rescued woman remains unclear. After knowing the details of the helpless woman, local SP Sagarika Nath was contacted.

A police van came from Sahdevkhunta police station under the directions of SP and rescued her. Later, with the help of the local people, the young woman was admitted to Balasore district headquarter hospital (DHH).