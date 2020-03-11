Badambadi Bus Stand Of Cuttack To Be Shifted Soon, Part Of Face Lift Plan

Badambadi Bus Stand Of Cuttack To Be Shifted Soon, Part Of Face Lift Plan

Cuttack: The famous Badambadi Bus Stand Of Cuttack will be shifted soon.

This move is a part of the recent beautification and de-congestion drive being undertaken in the Silver City.

The badambadi bus stand shall be shifted to Khan Nagar area of Cuttack.

This was decided after a surprise visit to Badambadi by 5T Secretary, V.K. Pandian. Development and beautification of the bus stand was discussed in details.

The bus stand receives more than 3000 buses a day.

Due to the bus stand, the routes of Link Road and SCB Hospital get congested.

Keeping this congestion and traffic jam in mind, the bus stand will be shifted to Khan Nagar soon.

Plans are to construct a bus stand in the 30 acres of land owned by Cuttack Municipal Corporation ( CMC ) near Khan Nagar Park.