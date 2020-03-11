Badambadi Bus Stand Of Cuttack To Be Shifted Soon, Part Of Face Lift Plan

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 108

Cuttack: The famous Badambadi Bus Stand Of Cuttack will be shifted soon.

This move is a part of the recent  beautification and de-congestion drive being undertaken in the Silver City.

The badambadi bus stand shall be shifted to Khan Nagar area of Cuttack.

This was decided after a surprise visit to Badambadi by 5T Secretary, V.K. Pandian. Development and beautification of the bus stand was discussed in details.

Related News

Nomination Papers Filed By BJD Rajya Sabha Candidates Of…

Woman Beaten Up On The Road In Bhubaneswar, Act Caught Live…

Yellow Alert Issued In Odisha, Rains Predicted Till 13th…

24 Injured As, Tourists Bus Overturns Near Nayagarh

The bus stand receives more than 3000 buses a day.

Due to the bus stand, the routes of Link Road and SCB Hospital get congested.

Keeping this congestion and traffic jam in mind, the bus stand will be shifted to Khan Nagar soon.

Plans are to construct a bus stand in the 30 acres of land owned by Cuttack Municipal Corporation ( CMC ) near Khan Nagar Park.

You might also like
State

Nomination Papers Filed By BJD Rajya Sabha Candidates Of Odisha Today

State

Woman Beaten Up On The Road In Bhubaneswar, Act Caught Live On CCTV

State

Yellow Alert Issued In Odisha, Rains Predicted Till 13th March

State

24 Injured As, Tourists Bus Overturns Near Nayagarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.