Bada Jatra festival rituals begin in Odisha’s Malkangiri: Watch

Malkangiri: Bada Jatra festival rituals have begun in Malkangiri Odisha. The town is wearing a festive look for the biennial tribal festival.

Bada yatra is the tribal massive festival that is to continue till 7th of March this year. After the idols got worshipped at Majhibandha now they are getting worshipped at Mandia Bhata.

The four-day festival celebrates the annual journey of Kanamraj, Balraj, Potraj and Mutuyulamma (Jagyanseni) from hilly shrine Manyamkonda in Kalimela block to the district headquarters town.

This fest begins on the Magaha Purnima and finishes on Dola Purnima. The snana jatra at Polleru-Silleru River is the main attraction of the fest.

Devotees from Andhra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh as well as Odisha witness and participate in the fest. The district administration and Police have made ample arrangement for smooth execution of the festival.

After the ceremonial bath, the deities are taken in a decorated boat (nauka bihar) in Polleru river. Then the deities will be taken to Kanyamajhibandha in Malkangiri town on a wooden palanquin after covering Kalimela and Sikhpally and will be later shifted to Mandiabhata in Malkangiri and Maulima temple next day where they will be worshipped.