Back to back low pressure expected due to cyclonic circulation

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation has formed over north Andaman sea and it’s adjoining area. Due to this, broken clouds are likely to observe in North Andaman sea, east-centred Bay of Bengal and adjoining South-east Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted about light to medium rainfall in Andaman Nicobar Island. A weak low pressure is likely to form over Andaman Nicobar island as predicted by Jason Nicholls, Senior Meteorologist of USA.

Due to the expected low pressure, medium rainfall is expected in Southern part of Odisha.

As per information, a low pressure is likely to form in December 5. As predicted by Jason, a depression or sea storm is likely to form over South China sea. The leftover of the sea storm is likely to enter Andaman sea and may form cyclonic circulation around December 3-4. Further it will create another low pressure in Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not given any such information regarding this.