Baby swapping allegations in Mayurbhanj, parents demand DNA test

Baripada: After baby swapping allegation in Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar, it has hit Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College in Mayurbhanj now.

The complainant, identified as Ranglal Singh from Kisan Dahi area under Kuliana police limits of Baripada told that his family was informed by the hospital staff that his wife Rashmita had given birth to a male child on Wednesday.

However, they were handed over a girl child, he alleged.

Suspecting that the newborn has been swapped, the family members of Ranglal said the hospital authorities should conduct a DNA test of both babies to bring truth to the fore.